March 20 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it will sell its Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project in Queensland to Glencore for $1.7 billion.

The sale includes Rio’s 82 percent interest in the Hail Creek operating mine and its 71.2 percent interest in the Valeria project, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)