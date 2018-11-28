Rio Tinto to proceed with $2.6 bln iron ore mine in Western Australia

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto will proceed with a $2.6 billion investment in its Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia, the miner said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that construction for the project would start in 2019, with first production expected in late-2021.

It added that the mine would have an annual capacity of 43 million tonnes, which is expected to underpin Rio's production of its flagship Pilbara blend iron ore.