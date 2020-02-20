Regulatory News - Asias
Rio Tinto seeks international arbitration on tax dispute with Mongolia

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Global Miner Rio Tinto said on Friday its Mongolian unit had begun an international arbitration process, seeking to resolve a dispute with the local tax authority.

“We have worked diligently with the government and tax office representatives in Mongolia to find a mutually acceptable settlement and came to the conclusion that arbitration is the best way forward to resolve this issue,” Rio said in a statement.

The dispute relates to taxes paid by Oyu Tolgoi between 2013 and 2015.

