Rio Tinto warns fresh COVID-19 lockdowns to hit global recovery

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto warned that a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic was threatening a global economic recovery as it it posted a 4.6% drop in third-quarter shipments due to planned maintenance at Australia’s Dampier Port.

Several countries have imposed partial or full lockdowns amid a resurgence in cases of COVID-19.

“Data suggests that the rate of recovery in growth is slowing in most economies, with pent-up demand dissipating, and the rise of renewed lockdowns threatening recovery,” Rio said in a statement.

Rio maintained its full-year iron ore shipment forecast of between 324 million tonnes and 334 million tonnes as

The world’s largest iron ore miner shipped 82.1 million tonnes of the steel-making ingredient in the September quarter, down from 86.1 million tonnes a year earlier but ahead of a UBS estimate of 81.9 million tonnes. Iron ore accounts for more than 90% of Rio’s underlying earnings.

Rio tweaked expectations for its Mongolian copper project Oyu Tolgoi, narrowing its estimated development cost to $6.6-$7.1 billion from $6.5-$7.2 billion and adding that first production is trending towards the earlier months of the October 2022 to June 2023 range.

The company also said the start of production at its Winu copper project in Australia’s Pilbara region could be delayed beyond 2023, as currently planned, because talks with indigenous traditional land owners could take longer than anticipated.

Rio’s chief executive and two deputies announced their resignations last month, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner’s inadequate initial response.

Rio said it has changed the name of its Koodaideri iron ore project, where production ramp up on track for early 2022, to Gudai-Darri at the request of the Banjima traditional owners.

At Rio’s U.S. Kennecott operations, mined copper production fell 40 percent on the year due to lower grades while refined copper slumped 74% after a delay to smelter restart following maintenance.