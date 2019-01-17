Basic Materials
January 17, 2019 / 9:41 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Rio Tinto 2018 iron ore shipments rise 2 pct

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in annual iron ore shipments from Australia, meeting its guidance, and set a higher target for 2019.

Rio’s 2018 iron ore shipments from Australia’s Pilbara region totaled 338.2 million tonnes, compared to 330.1 million tonnes the year before, the company said in a statement.

The world’s No. 2 miner of the steelmaking material also set a target of 338 million tonnes to 350 million tonnes for this year. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below