Rio Tinto 2018 iron ore shipments rise 2 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in annual iron ore shipments from Australia, meeting its guidance, and set a higher target for 2019.

Rio’s 2018 iron ore shipments from Australia’s Pilbara region totaled 338.2 million tonnes, compared to 330.1 million tonnes the year before, the company said in a statement.

The world's No. 2 miner of the steelmaking material also set a target of 338 million tonnes to 350 million tonnes for this year.