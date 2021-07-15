Rio Tinto's quarterly shipments fall 12%

July 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto posted a 12% fall in its second-quarter iron ore shipments on Friday due to higher-than-expected rainfall in the West Pilbara region as well as planned shutdowns.

The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it shipped 76.3 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity for the three months ended June 30, compared with 86.7 mt a year earlier. It slightly beat a UBS estimate of 76 mt. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)