UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto's iron ore output falls 2% on labour shortage, weather issues

April 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday first-quarter iron ore production fell 2% as labour shortages and weather-related challenges impacted its mine and port operations.

Tropical cyclone Seroja impacted operations in April while labour resource availability and above average wet weather in the mines disrupted maintenance, Rio said.

Production for the quarter stood at 76.4 million tonnes, down 2% from the same period last year.

The world’s biggest iron ore producer shipped 77.8 million tonnes (mt) of the commodity in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 72.9 mt last year.

The miner maintained its forecast of shipping between 325 mt and 340 mt of iron ore in 2021. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)