Rio Tinto sees FY coking coal output at 4 mln T, thermal coal2.5 mln T

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it expects to produce 4 million tonnes of coking coal and 2.5 million tonnes of thermal coal this fiscal year, reflecting the sale of its remaining coal assets in Queensland.

Completed deals include the sale of its interests in the Hail Creek coal mine and Valeria coal development projects to Glencore, and interest in the Kestrel coal mine to a consortium comprising private equity manager EMR Capital and PT Adaro Energy Tbk earlier this year.

Estimated tax payable on the respective sales is about $1 billion, the miner said in a statement.