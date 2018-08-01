FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rio Tinto sees FY coking coal output at 4 mln T, thermal coal2.5 mln T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it expects to produce 4 million tonnes of coking coal and 2.5 million tonnes of thermal coal this fiscal year, reflecting the sale of its remaining coal assets in Queensland.

Completed deals include the sale of its interests in the Hail Creek coal mine and Valeria coal development projects to Glencore, and interest in the Kestrel coal mine to a consortium comprising private equity manager EMR Capital and PT Adaro Energy Tbk earlier this year.

Estimated tax payable on the respective sales is about $1 billion, the miner said in a statement.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

