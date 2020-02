Feb 17 (Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto on Monday lowered its forecast for the volume of iron ore it expects to ship from the Pilbara region in Australia after tropical cyclone Damien hit the country’s west coast.

The Anglo-Australian miner now expects Pilbara shipments in 2020 between 324 million tonnes and 334 million tonnes, lower than its previous outlook of 330 million tonnes to 343 million tonnes. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)