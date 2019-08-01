Basic Materials
August 1, 2019 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rio Tinto reports 12% higher first-half profit on red hot iron ore

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto on Thursday reported a 12% jump in first-half profit and declared a bumper dividend, as red hot iron ore prices helped offset the impact of disruptions caused by a cyclone in late March.

Underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 rose to $4.93 billion from $4.42 billion a year earlier, the miner said.

Rio declared a 19% higher interim dividend of 151 cents per share. The world’s no.2 miner of iron ore also announced a special dividend of $1.0 billion. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below