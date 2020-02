MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday that it expects China’s government to use stimulus measures to support its economy after disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, in the next six months, the impact of the epidemic “could present some challenges,” Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques told a media on a results briefing. (Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)