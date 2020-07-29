Basic Materials
July 29, 2020 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rio Tinto first-half profit drops 4%

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto’s first-half profit fell 4% on Wednesday, as coronavirus-driven disruptions spurred a drop in copper shipments, overshadowing the impact of higher iron ore prices.

Underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 fell to $4.75 billion from $4.93 billion a year earlier, but beat a consensus of $4.36 billion from 16 analysts compiled by Vuma.

The world’s largest iron ore miner declared an interim dividend of $1.55 per share, up from $1.51 last year. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below