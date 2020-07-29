UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto touts 'V-shaped' China recovery as first-half profit beats

(Adds details from call, analyst comments, shares)

MELBOURNE - July 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it saw a sharp V-shaped recovery in China as stimulus spurred industrial activity to overcome the economic impact of the coronavirus, helping its first-half profit handily beat market expectations.

Rio Tinto is the first of the major iron ore miners to report results from a first half marked by coronavirus-induced disruptions but that was also buoyed by high prices of iron ore.

“We believe that China has enjoyed a very steep V-shaped recovery,” Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on a call.

“Today we see it as that the demand for steel and iron ore in China is very, very strong and order books are full,” Jacques said.

That rebound partly helped it report underlying earnings of $4.75 billion for the six months to June 30, beating a consensus of $4.36 billion from 16 analysts compiled by Vuma. Iron ore accounted for 96% of Rio’s underlying earnings.

The miner declared a record dividend of $1.55 per share, up from $1.51 last year and bang on expectations but refrained from paying out a special dividend as some analysts had hoped, suggesting a more cautious view for the remainder of the year.

Jacques added that the demand recovery story outside China remained uncertain.

“In other major economies like the U.S and Europe, the recovery is much more tentative,” he said. “Big questions remain over the trajectory of consumer spending globally in the face of significant levels of unemployment.”

London-listed shares of the world’s largest iron ore miner traded roughly flat by 0720 GMT.

Rio said in its earnings statement that it had taken a $1 billion impairment charge, largely related to four of its aluminium smelters as well as its Diavik diamond mine in Canada.

Its free cash flow tumbled 28% as the miner spent more on development projects and tax payments, but analysts at Jefferies still remained upbeat about the company’s prospects.

They said higher metal prices and relatively stable unit costs should help free cash flow improve sequentially in the second-half, and suggested Rio could pay a special dividend with full year results.

It stuck to its 2020 production forecast for all its commodities. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Bernard Orr and Kim Coghill)