FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 17, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rio Tinto first-quarter shipments rise 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its first-quarter iron ore shipments rose 4.7 percent, helped by fewer weather disruptions during the period and productivity improvements.

The world’s second-biggest supplier of the steel-making ingredient shipped 80.3 million tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, up from 76.7 million tonnes a year ago.

The Anglo-Australian miner maintained its guidance for this year of 330 million to 340 million tonnes.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.