Rio Tinto first-quarter shipments rise 4.7 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its first-quarter iron ore shipments rose 4.7 percent, helped by fewer weather disruptions during the period and productivity improvements.

The world’s second-biggest supplier of the steel-making ingredient shipped 80.3 million tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, up from 76.7 million tonnes a year ago.

The Anglo-Australian miner maintained its guidance for this year of 330 million to 340 million tonnes.