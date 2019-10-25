Risky loans flourish Down Under

* Loans: Aussie leveraged financiers take page from Wall Street playbook By Mariko Ishikawa SYDNEY, Oct 25 (LPC) - Burgeoning non-bank liquidity is helping to push the boundaries of leveraged loan terms Down Under with a surge in Term loan B and unitranche financings more common in the US and Europe. IFM, one of Australia’s largest infrastructure investors, and private equity giant KKR are among the sponsors that have wrapped up around US$3.91bn-equivalent in TLBs and unitranches in the past month, underscoring the growing popularity of these borrower-friendly products. TLBs carry little amortisation and can have covenant-lite features, while unitranches fuse senior and subordinated parts of debt financing into a single agreement. These structures, that typically come with higher debt multiples and more aggressive terms, are gaining wider acceptance in Australia and other parts of Asia as investors chase yields amid a low interest rate environment globally. “Sponsors are increasingly turning to these flexible funding structures, due to the benefits of higher leverage and looser covenants resulting in greater scope to operate and grow their businesses,” said Alastair Gourlay, a partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie in Sydney. “I expect Asian investors’ appetite for unitranche and TLBs in Australia to continue to grow, particularly as the environment in their home markets continue to be challenging.” Andrew Ashman, head of loan syndicate for Asia Pacific at Barclays, predicts the TLB format will gain more traction in other developed markets in Asia. “Investors are becoming increasingly comfortable with jurisdictions such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Korea. Deal flow is a key challenge to building the institutional loan product in other parts of Asia.” GROWING APPEAL Although still tiny compared to the US and European markets, TLB and unitranche loans have gained popularity this year in Australasia, raising around A$12.14bn (US$8.31bn) combined, according to available Refinitiv LPC data. Unitranche loans have raised at least A$3.9bn this year in Australasia, a sign that the product has caught on quickly since it first gained traction in mid-2017 with a A$650m six-year facility for the leveraged buyout of iNova Pharmaceuticals (Australia). (See Table.) Deal Amount Tenor (years) Unitranches: Quadrant PE/Rockpool ~A$210m 3 Dining Group Quadrant PE/TEEG A$434m 3 Real Pet Food A$475m 5 BGH Capital A$1.125bn 6 consortium/Navitas TPG Capital/Greencross A$650m 6 TLBs: KKR/Arnott's US$865m-equi 7 v KKR/Arnott's A$315m 8 IFM/Buckeye Partners US$2.25bn 7 PAG Asia (HK)/Craveable ~A$300m 5 Brands Icon Group A$860m 5 Permira Advisers/I-Med A$150m 4 Apax Partners/Trade Me US$605m 7 Apax Partners/Trade Me NZ$276m KKR/MYOB Group US$468m 7 KKR/MYOB Group A$145m EG Group A$400m <6 CIMIC, Apollo/Ventia A$100m 7 In the most recent examples, IFM raised a US$2.25bn seven-year covenant-lite TLB supporting its acquisition of US pipeline operator Buckeye Partners, while KKR closed a US$865m-equivalent seven-year TLB for its buyout of Campbell Soup's snacks unit Arnott's and some of its Asia-Pacific operations. Both financings met with strong demand in syndication, pricing below, or at the tighter end of price guidance. Buckeye scrapped a proposed bond issue and increased the TLB size, while KKR lifted the Australian dollar portion of its borrowing. “The Australian economy has had a long run of uninterrupted economic growth. Perhaps economic conditions are softer today than we have enjoyed at various points in the recent past, but still on a relative basis, Australia remains a pretty attractive place to invest from both a debt and equity perspective,” said Richard Satchwell, Australia co-head at Barclays Capital Asia. INSTITUTIONAL CAPITAL Australia has the world’s third largest pool of retirement savings and some of that US$1.9trn in capital is trickling into alternative assets like private debt. First State Super, the A$90bn superannuation fund, is planning to boost domestic direct lending to as much as A$3bn in the next few years. Partners Group and KKR are separately seeking to raise as much as A$1.375bn combined from their Australian-listed credit trusts to extend loans to companies globally. “In Australia the rapid growth in the number and size of local credit funds and listed debt funds has supported more Australian dollar-denominated unitranche and TLB issuance,” said Peter Graf, head of leveraged finance for Australia at Credit Suisse. In the long term, the market is likely to continue to shift towards more of an institutional or credit fund-led financing market as happened in the US and Europe, he said. While the surplus of liquidity may help the development of innovative financing solutions, there are concerns the terms on some loans are getting stretched, mirroring the US and European markets where lending standards are coming under greater scrutiny. In September, Moody’s said covenant quality of North American loans remained weak even after improvements in the first quarter after hitting a new low last year. "Some of the terms that we see in the US market are starting to come into the Australian market with lack of covenant protection. We have participated in a couple of those transactions but only where we are financing robust, high-quality businesses that are resilient to an economic downturn that have clear and transparent cash flows," said Sydney-based Bob Sahota, chief investment officer at Revolution Asset Management, which is planning to launch its second private credit fund of up to A$200m after closing a A$205m fund in June. “Where investors need to be wary is where loose terms with lack of covenant protection are extended to companies that are in volatile industries and sectors,” he said. “Without these key protections through the cycle investors don’t have any triggers to arrest any underperformance.” ( Reporting By Mariko Ishikawa; editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Chris Mangham)