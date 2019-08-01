Film critic's estate can sue Rochester school over writings

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a copyright infringement lawsuit by the estate of film critic Stanley Kauffmann against the Rochester Institute of Technology over its publication of an anthology of his articles.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the 44 articles in dispute were not “works made for hire,” and that as a result Kauffmann remained their author and his estate retained the copyrights in them.

