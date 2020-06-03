Lender to Ponzi schemer Petters can renew claims against big banks - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a long-running lawsuit by Ritchie Capital Management to recoup losses on loans it made to Thomas Petters, the Minnesota businessman serving a 50-year prison term for running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

In a 2-1 decision, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Kansas City, Missouri said a lower court judge prematurely dismissed claims by three Cayman Islands-based Ritchie entities against JPMorgan Chase & Co and several other banks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MscMWE