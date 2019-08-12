Rite Aid names Heyward Donigan as CEO

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp on Monday named Heyward Donigan as chief executive officer, effective immediately, months after announcing its restructuring plan.

The plan, announced in March, includes a change in leadership and a reduction of 400 corporate positions, and is expected to save about $55 million annually.

Donigan, who most recently served as CEO at Sapphire Digital, a website that analyzes health-care plans, will succeed John Standley, who has led the company since 2010.