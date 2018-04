April 12 (Reuters) - Drug retailer Rite Aid, which is being bought by U.S. grocer Albertsons Cos Inc, posted smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a decline in commercial business and prescription volumes.

Revenue fell to $5.39 billion from $5.9 billion.

Analysts had expected revenue of $5.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.