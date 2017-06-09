FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
FTC staff to advise blocking Walgreens deal to buy Rite Aid -Capitol Forum
#U.S. Legal News
June 9, 2017 / 5:48 PM / 2 months ago

FTC staff to advise blocking Walgreens deal to buy Rite Aid -Capitol Forum

Diane Bartz and Sruthi Ramakrishnan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission's staff is prepared to recommend that the agency sue to stop Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc from buying rival drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp, policy news company Capitol Forum reported on Friday.

Rite Aid shares fell as much as 16.7 percent to $2.94 after the news, while Walgreens was nearly unchanged.

FTC Acting Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican, and Commissioner Terrell McSweeny, a Democrat, would make the final decision on the deal.

The companies have been waiting for a year and a half for FTC approval since Walgreens made its initial offer in 2015.

In that time, the closing date of the deal has been postponed repeatedly and the offer price reduced to $6.50 to $7.00 per share, down from $9.

The deal would help Walgreens widen its U.S. footprint and negotiate for lower drug costs.

Walgreens and the FTC declined to comment.

