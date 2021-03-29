IN BRIEF: Zoom jury trial results in $2 mln verdict against RLI Insurance

After a four-day trial conducted online, a federal jury in Ohio has found that RLI Insurance must reimburse its insured, PI&I Motor Express, $2 million that Motor Express paid to settle a lawsuit by a contractor’s employee who was severely injured while hauling inventory at a client’s manufacturing site.

The worker, Ryan Marshall, had both legs amputated after the 2014 accident at Dura-Bond’s Pennsylvania plant. He received workers’ compensation benefits from Dura-Bond and sued Motor Express and his direct employer, Motor Express’ contractor, for pain and suffering and other damages.

