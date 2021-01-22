Chinese vaping firm RLX raises $1.4 billion in U.S. IPO: source

(Reuters) - Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology Inc sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at $12 a piece, above its target range, to raise $1.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO values Beijing-based RLX at $18.6 billion. The company had set an initial target price range of $8-$10 per share for a sale of around 116.5 million shares. RLX did not respond to a request for comment.

RLX’s share offering comes as Chinese listings face increased scrutiny from the U.S. government. Former President Donald Trump signed legislation last month that would kick Chinese companies that do not adhere to American auditing standards off U.S. stock exchanges. Trump also signed an executive order in November banning U.S. investment in companies deemed to have ties to the Chinese military.

The Pentagon has blacklisted 35 firms so far, including China’s top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC Ltd. Earlier this month, the New York Stock Exchange said it will proceed with a plan to delist three big Chinese telecom companies - China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

This has not stopped the flow of Chinese IPOs in New York. In 2020, there were 35 IPOs by Chinese firms in the United States raising a total of $13.5 billion, up from $3.5 billion in the previous year. So far in 2021, three Chinese companies have already raised $319 million from IPOs, according to data provider Dealogic.

Founded in 2018, RLX earned 2.2 billion yuan ($324.2 million) in the first nine months of 2020, up 93% from the previous year. The company sells vaping products under the RELX brand.

It is controlled by Chief Executive Kate Wang, the former head of China operations for U.S. ride hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc.

Shares in RLX are due to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “RLX.”

Citigroup and China Renaissance are the lead underwriters.