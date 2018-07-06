UK fund manager River and Mercantile slashes provision for FCA probe

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British fund manager River and Mercantile Asset Management cut its provision for an investigation by Britain’s markets watchdog to 109,000 pounds ($144,196) from a previous one million, it said on Friday.

R&M was one of four asset management firms which may have broken competition law during share sales, the FCA said last year in its first case using its anti-trust enforcement powers.

R&M cut the provision to reflect guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority on the likely size of any penalty, if one were imposed, the company said in a statement.

“The group continues to co-operate fully with the FCA in this complex matter and we will provide further updates when the FCA reaches its final decision in due course,” R&M chief executive Mike Faulkner said.

The FCA alleged the four firms - Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and R&M, shared information about how much they planned to pay for stock deals shortly before prices were officially set.

The main allegations centre on one or more of two listings and a share placing in 2014 and 2015.

R&M, which said in March it was setting aside a one million pound provision, also reported a 2 percent rise in assets under management in the two months to May 31, to 33.8 billion pounds.