Two former Roadrunner Transportation executives at charged with fraud -U.S.

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Two former executives of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc were charged in an indictment unsealed on Friday for allegedly participating in an accounting and securities fraud scheme that resulted in a loss of more than $245 million in shareholder value, the U.S. Justice Department said. Mark Wogsland, 53, and Bret Naggs, 52, both of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, were charged with three counts of securities fraud and other violations for allegedly carrying out a scheme between 2014 and 2017 to mislead the company’s shareholders, auditors, regulators and the investing public, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)