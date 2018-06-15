FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 15, 2018 / 9:26 PM / in 3 hours

Two former Roadrunner Transportation executives at charged with fraud -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Two former executives of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc were charged in an indictment unsealed on Friday for allegedly participating in an accounting and securities fraud scheme that resulted in a loss of more than $245 million in shareholder value, the U.S. Justice Department said. Mark Wogsland, 53, and Bret Naggs, 52, both of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, were charged with three counts of securities fraud and other violations for allegedly carrying out a scheme between 2014 and 2017 to mislead the company’s shareholders, auditors, regulators and the investing public, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.