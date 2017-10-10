FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again
October 10, 2017 / 6:26 AM / in 10 days

Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income to a record high.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said on Tuesday that annual pretax profit would be ahead of market expectations, citing strong growth for temporary and permanent jobs.

Robert Walters’ net fee income grew to 90.7 million pounds in the three months to Sept. 30 from 74.4 million a year earlier.

Larger UK recruiters PageGroup and Hays are scheduled to issue trading updates this week. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

