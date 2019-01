Jan 10 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters Plc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net fee income rose 13 percent, boosted by strong hiring in Asia Pacific and Europe.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said net fee income rose to 102.3 million pounds ($130.73 million), for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 90.5 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7825 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)