Robert Walters' income falls by a third as pandemic slows hiring

July 9 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters reported a one-third fall in second-quarter net fee income on Thursday as companies put hiring on ice during coronavirus-linked lockdowns, while adding it was performing in line with market forecasts for the full year.

The company, which reported a more than 30% fall in income in all of its markets, said net fee income was 71.1 million pounds compared with 106.4 million pounds a year earlier. It said it had cut costs by 19% by July. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)