April 10, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Robert Walters profit rises, says current trading in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Tuesday reported a rise in first-quarter profit and said current trading was in line with market expectations.

The firm, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said gross profit - net fee income - rose 13 percent to 88.5 million pounds ($125.01 million) in the three months ended March 31.

Profit was up 17 percent at constant currency.

Net fee income at its UK business was up 6 percent in the first quarter, and the company said legal and commerce finance recruitment proved hotspots for growth in London. ($1 = 0.7080 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

