October 9, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Robert Walters Q3 fee income climbs on robust UK hiring

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters Plc reported a 11.6 percent rise in quarterly net fee income and said recruitment activity levels remain highest across Britain.

Robert Walters, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said net fee income rose to 101.2 million pounds ($132.49 million), for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 90.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7638 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

