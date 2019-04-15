Industrials
April 15, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Robert Walters quarterly profit rises

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Monday reported a rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by strong hiring in Asia Pacific and Europe, but said its performance in France was hit by a turbulent political backdrop.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said gross profit rose 11 percent to 98.6 million pounds ($129.08 million) in the three months ended March. ($1 = 0.7639 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

