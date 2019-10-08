Robert Walters reports 11% drop in UK profit

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc said on Tuesday its third-quarter gross profit fell 11% in the United Kingdom, hurt by the lingering impact of Brexit uncertainty and warned overall earnings would not grow this year.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said overall gross profit rose 4% to 105.6 million pounds ($129.86 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

“The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the US-China trade tariff standoff and Hong Kong protests, coupled with the significant impact of the gilets-jaunes protests ... have combined to create a unique set of cumulative headwinds,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Walters said. ($1 = 0.8132 pounds) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)