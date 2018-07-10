UK recruiter Robert Walters' profit rises 16 pct on overseas growth

July 10 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Tuesday posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter gross profit, boosted by growth in its international markets.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said gross profit, or net fee income, rose to 100 million pounds ($132.3 million), in the three months ended June 30, from 86.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Robert Walters said profit rose 13 percent in Asia Pacific, the company’s largest market, with Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam delivering the strongest net fee income growth rates. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)