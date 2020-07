July 30 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm Robert Walters’ half-year profit fell nearly 80% as coronavirus lockdowns slowed hiring globally.

The company, which operates in over 30 countries, said on Thursday pre-tax profit fell to 4.3 million pounds ($5.57 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 20.9 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)