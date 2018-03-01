FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Recruiting firm Robert Walters reports 44 pct annual profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - British recruiting company Robert Walters reported an about 44 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, as overseas growth and its outsourcing business protected the firm against Brexit uncertainty, which has challenged the UK’s recruiting market.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said pretax profit grew to 40.6 million pounds ($55.9 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 28.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Robert Walters, which generates 71 percent of its fee income from outside the UK, had raised its profit forecast three times last year. ($1 = 0.7265 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
