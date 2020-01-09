Industrials
Robert Walters net fee income drops 7% on UK weakness

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter gross profit fell 7% as employer and candidate confidence in the UK dwindled due to political uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the December elections.

The company, which warned in October of flat growth in full-year earnings, said overall gross profit or net fee income dropped to 94.2 million pounds ($123.53 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 102.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross profit from the home market fell 23% to 20.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7625 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

