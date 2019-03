March 1 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc said on Friday that uncertainty surrounding Brexit will keep affecting client and candidate confidence in Britain.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said full-year pretax profit rose 21 percent to 49.1 million pounds ($65.05 million). ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)