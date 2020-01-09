UPDATE 1-Robert Walters bears brunt of hiring squeeze, gross profit falls

(Adds CEO comment, full-year outlook, background)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc said its fourth-quarter gross profit fell nearly 8% due to weak hiring as employer and candidate confidence in the UK and abroad dwindled due to global geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The situation has led employers to hold off on hiring plans, while employees remain cautious of changing jobs. In the UK, hiring has also been impacted by Brexit related worries and the December elections.

The company said on Thursday that its profit from the home market fell 23%, leading to a 7.9% slide in overall gross profit or net fee income to 94.2 million pounds ($123.53 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company saw a drop in quarterly gross profit in all markets except Europe.

“Fourth quarter proved challenging with client and candidate confidence impacted by political turbulence around Brexit, the UK General Election, Hong Kong protests and the U.S./China trade standoff,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Walters said.

In October, Robert Walters said it does not expect its annual earnings to grow. Its rival PageGroup Plc had also warned of lower annual operating profit due to similar issues.

However, the company said its annual profit was likely to be in line with market expectations and that annual net fee income has gained 2%.