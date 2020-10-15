Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Almost 2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers: Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hackers infiltrated nearly 2,000 accounts of fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc and siphoned off customer funds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Last week, the Menlo Park, California-based company said some customers might have become a target of hackers because of their personal email accounts being compromised outside of its platform.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

