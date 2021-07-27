Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

Online broker Robinhood reveals another regulatory probe

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc has received an investigative request from Wall Street’s industry regulator for documents and information related to registration status of personnel, including the online broker’s co-founders, Robinhood said on Tuesday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) sent an investigative request on July 26 for documents and information related to Robinhood’s compliance with registration requirements for co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood said in a filing. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up