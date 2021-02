Feb 1 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood raised another $2.4 billion from shareholders, just days after existing investors pumped in $1 billion in funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)