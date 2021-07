July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood, the online brokerage at the center of Wall Street’s recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday disclosed paperwork for its flotation on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of the most hotly anticipated initial public offerings of the year. (Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)