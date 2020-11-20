UPDATE 1-Some Robinhood customers facing issues with bank transfers

(Adds background on outages)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc said bit.ly/332nUlW on Friday some of its customers were reporting issues with bank transfers, and that the company was working to resolve the problem.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the outage and the extent of its impact.

The Menlo Park, California-based fintech firm has seen multiple outages since March due to higher-than-usual traffic on its app from a recent upsurge in day trading by retail investors.

Some Robinhood users faced issues last week with the company’s equities, options and crypto trading platforms. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)