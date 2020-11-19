Roblox makes IPO filing public, to list on NYSE

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Roblox Corporation on Thursday made public its regulatory filing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, teeing up the popular kids’ gaming platform to float its shares before the end of the year.

In its filing, Roblox showed revenue of $588.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared with about $350 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni)