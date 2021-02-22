Roblox revives plans to go public

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Video game platform Roblox Corp revived plans to go public and said it expects its shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The company had postponed plans to go public through a direct listing because of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of how it recognizes revenue in its finances, Reuters reported in January. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)