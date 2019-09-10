Healthcare
Roche's Ocrevus lowers biomarker that may signify worsening MS - study

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is touting new data from its multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus, saying those using the medicine had lower levels of a biomarker — called neurofilament light chain — that may help predict disease progression.

Neurofilament light chain is a protein found in blood that provides structural support to nerve fibres in the brain, and increases may be associated with nerve cell damage, Roche said in a statement on Tuesday. The protein, also known as NfL, may be a useful biomarker in helping understand diseases including MS and Alzheimer’s.

Following Ocrevus treatment, Roche said, “blood neurofilament light chain levels were lowered to a healthy donor range in relapsing MS (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) patients.” (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

