Healthcare
June 18, 2019 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Roche wins Japan approval for personalised cancer drug Rozlytrek

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Tuesday won approval in Japan for Rozlytrek as the world’s biggest maker of cancer drugs pushes ahead in personalised medicines that require a biomarker test to identify prospective patients.

Roche said Japan is the first country to approve Rozlytrek, also known as entrectinib, targeting people with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumours, across 10 different tumour types, including those with central nervous system metastases. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Michelle Martin)

