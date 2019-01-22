Roche chairman 'extremely cautious' on any kind of mega-merger - CNBC

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is “extremely cautious” on potential mega-mergers and has a pipeline sufficient to sustain growth without large deals like those done recently by rivals, Chairman Christoph Franz told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

“We are extremely cautious when it comes to any kind of mega-merger,” Franz said, adding such mergers may sap capital, require energy to combine different cultures and may distract from core activities like research. “We are focusing on targeted ideas outside our company, and then create partnerships, in some cases also do some M&A activities, but this is small- and medium-sized.” (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)