ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - A late-stage clinical trial of Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra drug to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia failed, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The “COVACTA trial did not meet its primary endpoint of improved clinical status in patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia, or the key secondary endpoint of reduced patient mortality,” Roche said. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)