Roche gets U.S. breakthrough tag for liver cancer diagnosis approach

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Roche has won fast-track review status in the United States for a new diagnostic approach that the Swiss drugmaker hopes will support its push into treating liver cancer with drugs including its immunotherapy Tecentriq.

The company said on Wednesday that its Elecsys GALAD score, which combines factors including age, gender and biomarker results to more quickly diagnose early stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), was awarded U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Breakthrough Device Designation. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)