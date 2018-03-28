FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 11 hours

Roche shares drop after reports of deaths of patients taking Hemlibra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - Roche shares dropped on Wednesday after U.S.-based National Hemophilia Foundation said Roche’s Genentech unit informed it of five deaths of patients treated with its drug Hemlibra.

The shares slipped 1.6 percent at 0720 GMT. The foundation quoted Genentech as saying it has limited information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths but that Genentech reported they have “all been deemed unrelated to Hemlibra by the investigator or treating physician”.

Roche did not immediately comment, when contacted on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
